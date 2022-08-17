Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

