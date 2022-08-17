Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

