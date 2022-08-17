China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMCLF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut China Molybdenum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Molybdenum in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Molybdenum Stock Up 2.9 %

CMCLF opened at 0.49 on Wednesday. China Molybdenum has a one year low of 0.40 and a one year high of 0.83.

About China Molybdenum

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

