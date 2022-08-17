Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,714.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,394.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,444.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

