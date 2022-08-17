Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

