Chrono.tech Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194,793.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.64 or 0.00280194 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $46.61 million and $194,793.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

