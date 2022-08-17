Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 895,700 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,461. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

