Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.02

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 183928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Cielo Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.35%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

