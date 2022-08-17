CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIIG Capital Partners II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIIGW remained flat at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. CIIG Capital Partners II has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

