Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $437.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.51. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.