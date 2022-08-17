Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and traded as low as C$2.26. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 55,088 shares trading hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$61.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

