CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 451,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.24.

CIR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

