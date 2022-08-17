Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,573,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

