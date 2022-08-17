CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading 3.1% Higher

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.82 million. Research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.