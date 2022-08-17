Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives $47.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $97.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,638,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,485 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

