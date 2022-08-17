Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as low as $13.28. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 3,088 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $144.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

