Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 158,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,473,880. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

