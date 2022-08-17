Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

MRK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $90.54. 48,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,927,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

