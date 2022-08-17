Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Invests $588,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. 579,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131,211. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

