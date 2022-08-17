Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16.3% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.28. 42,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

