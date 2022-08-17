Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. 105,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,484. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

