Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,450 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.61. 18,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

