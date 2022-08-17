Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $298,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. 11,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

