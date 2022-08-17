Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 46,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.5 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 45,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,878,475. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.