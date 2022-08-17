Clough Global Equity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

GLQ stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

