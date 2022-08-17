CNA Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,903,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.78. 161,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

