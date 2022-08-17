CNA Financial Corp Cuts Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BRP Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRP. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. 1,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

