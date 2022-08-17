CNA Financial Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 63,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,638. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

