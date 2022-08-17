CNA Financial Corp Has $14.20 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

