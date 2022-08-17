CNA Financial Corp Has $846,000 Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in FIGS were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 52.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 60,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,523. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

