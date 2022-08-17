CNA Financial Corp Purchases 4,530 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $12,298,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after buying an additional 174,954 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,048. The firm has a market cap of $658.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,063 shares of company stock valued at $73,136. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Further Reading

