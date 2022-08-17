CNA Financial Corp Purchases 4,530 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $12,298,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after buying an additional 174,954 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCAT stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,048. The firm has a market cap of $658.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $57.19.
In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,063 shares of company stock valued at $73,136. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
