CNA Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, hitting $74.29. 43,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

