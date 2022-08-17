CNA Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at $37,299,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,512 shares of company stock worth $9,222,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NARI traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. 22,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,279. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.