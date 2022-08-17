CNA Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,860. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

