CNA Financial Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $142.30. 101,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.