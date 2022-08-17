CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of CNFinance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 35,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,829. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 821.21, a quick ratio of 753.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
