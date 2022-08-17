Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KOF opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

