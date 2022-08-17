Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $73,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

CHRS stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.