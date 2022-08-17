CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0472

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $12.97 million and $1,106.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003777 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128855 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034515 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069136 BTC.
CoinPoker Profile
CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.
CoinPoker Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.
