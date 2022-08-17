CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 1,138.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

