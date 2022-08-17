Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 569,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 67,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

In other news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCO. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading

