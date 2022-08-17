Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 619,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,454,692. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.