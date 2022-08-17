Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 117,875 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 645,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,454,692. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.