Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,923 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.