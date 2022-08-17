Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 2,623 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 126,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,149. The firm has a market cap of $308.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

