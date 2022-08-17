Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 444 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:BA traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.57. 144,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,301. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.