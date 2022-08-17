Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BLK traded down $20.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $736.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

