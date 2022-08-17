Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 77.0% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 319.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $17.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $533.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.