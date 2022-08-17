Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.80 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 463,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,362,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

