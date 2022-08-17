Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 531,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178,550. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

